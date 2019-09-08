|
Pete Galli
October 19, 1946 - July 1, 2019
A Lifelong Santa Cruz Resident
Pete Galli, 72, a native of Santa Cruz, passed away on July 1, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Moose Lodge #545, 2470 El Rancho Dr, Santa Cruz. Donations may be made in Pete's honor to the Surf Rider's Foundation at: https://secured.surfrider.org/.memorial?id=7010H000001rcwJ
You may also donate to the gofundme page: Farewell to Pete Galli.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019