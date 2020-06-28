Peter Birmingham
1954 - 2020
April 30, 1954 – June 16, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Peter Birmingham died peacefully on June 16, 2020 in his sleep in Santa Cruz, California. Peter spent the last 25 years of his life in the city, enjoying the beaches, mountains and street life of the area. He was a peaceful, pleasant person who struggled with some emotional and physical challenges that impacted his health and well-being. Peter was a voracious reader despite his dyslexia. He loved to read and write poetry. He was a consumer of news and politics and always had an opinion on the events of the times. He meant no harm to anyone and often struggled to find his place in the community.
Peter was born on April 30, 1954 in New Haven, CT to his parents, Jane (nee Gaillard) Birmingham and Matthew T. Birmingham, Jr. He grew up in Norwalk, CT and made frequent trips with his family to Cape Cod and to the mountains of Vermont. Peter was an accomplished skier. He enjoyed the ocean and especially the beaches of Chatham, MA. Peter graduated from The Mountain School in 1972 as Valedictorian. He lived at various times in Cambridge, MA, Madison, WI and Santa Barbara, CA before moving to Santa Cruz in 1995.
Peter is survived by his siblings, Matthew T. Birmingham of West Windsor, VT; Bonnie Cretti of Carbondale, CO and James Birmingham of Stowe, VT; and seven nieces and nephews.
Peter will be remembered at a memorial ceremony with his family in Vermont sometime in the near future. If you would like to send your condolences to Peter's family or share a memory please visit www.scmemorial.com


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jun. 28, 2020.
