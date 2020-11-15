Philip Joseph Kidder
May 22, 1940 - October 31, 2020
Reno, Nevada
Philip was born on May 22, 1940 to parents Edwin and Joan Kidder. He lived most of his life in Santa Cruz He died October 31, 2020 at age 80, after dealing with a multitude of ailments. Eleven years ago he and Darlynne decided to start a new chapter in their retirement years and moved to Reno Nevada where they thoroughly enjoyed themselves setting up their new home, meeting and making new friends.
Phil attended and graduated from Holy Cross School then went on to attend Cabrillo College shortly after it opened its doors. He worked summers for the Department of Forestry while attending school. He joined the Army in February 1962 and was a Nuclear Warhead Tech on the 38th Parallel, Korea. Phil was honorably discharged in February 1965. He then began his career as a fireman for the City of Santa Cruz until his retirement in 1985. Phil married the love of his life, Darlynne Mariolo, in 1972 and they recently celebrated their 48th anniversary
Phil loved collecting anything to do with fishing gear, ducks and firearms. His "room" was packed with lures, rods, reels, decoys: you name it, he one or several, usually several.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Darlynne Mariolo Kidder, his two Sons, Troy Philip Kidder (Victoria), Todd Joseph Kidder (Carrie), sister Donna Rogers, stepsisters Kathy Jacobs, Judi Tessier (Bob Noren), and Mary Lennon. He is also survived by 28 nieces and nephews.
Services were private. He was cremated and his ashes will be scattered in Santa Cruz in the early spring of 2021.
Contributions in Phil's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023