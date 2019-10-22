|
Philip Stephen Oneto
Feb. 25, 1925 - Oct. 18, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Phil Oneto, passed away following a lengthy illness on Friday October 18, 2019. He passed at home with his loving family by his side. He was 94. Phil was born in Santa Cruz, February 25, 1925, on the family ranch on Happy Valley Rd. He was one of five children born to John and Adele Oneto. He grew up in Santa Cruz and attended Chaminade High School and later graduated from Holy Cross High School, class of 1943.
Phil was a life time resident of Santa Cruz. For many years he owned and operated Philip Oneto Tile Company. He also farmed a number of apple orchards around Santa Cruz County and in later years enjoyed raising cattle. He was a life time member of the Santa Cruz Elks Lodge and also a long time member of the Marconi Club.
He was an avid outdoors man, who loved fishing the lakes and streams and hunting with his son Kevin and many close friends. He enjoyed traveling in his RV with his wife Martha, but most of all loved spending time with his family. He also loved sharing stories of the many adventures during his life.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Martha Oneto; son, Kevin Oneto and his wife Nikki; daughter, Dina Stocker; grandsons, John Philip Stocker and his wife Rebecca and Scott Stocker; granddaughters, Laura Oneto and Meagan Hinkle and her husband Brad of Colorado; Brothers-in-law, Carlo Moglia and his wife Pat, Gino Rinaldi and his wife Yvonne; sister-in-law, Vickie Ross and her husband Michael. He is also survived by five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his parents, John and Adele Oneto; brothers, John Oneto, Lawrence Oneto and Joe Oneto and his twin sister, Phyllis Caprini.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Catholic Church 126 High St., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am. A private interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Santa Cruz, CA. To express your condolences or share a memory with Phil's family please visit www.pacificgardenschapel.com.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the excellent and compassionate care that Philip received from staff of Hospice of Santa Cruz and his caregivers, Nelyn, Lena, Maria and Gene from Myrna Smith Home Care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz, 940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2019