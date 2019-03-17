|
Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis
February 10, 1940 - March 9, 2019
Resident of San Carlos
Services for Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis, former resident of Santa Cruz will be held at the Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 223 Church Street, Santa Cruz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., the Trisagion Service will be prayed at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation in Presbytera Anastasia's memory to her favorite charity…The Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019