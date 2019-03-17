Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church
223 Church Street
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church
223 Church Street
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church
223 Church Street
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Presvytera Karastamatis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis Obituary
Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis
February 10, 1940 - March 9, 2019
Resident of San Carlos
Services for Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis, former resident of Santa Cruz will be held at the Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church, 223 Church Street, Santa Cruz.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18 from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., the Trisagion Service will be prayed at 7:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services will follow at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider a donation in Presbytera Anastasia's memory to her favorite charity…The Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church Of Santa Cruz.
If you would like to offer condolence's to Presvytera's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in her honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.


View the online memorial for Presvytera Anastasia Karastamatis
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.