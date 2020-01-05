Home

Resurrection Catholic Comm
7600 Soquel Dr
Aptos, CA 95003
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Resurrection Catholic Church
Aptos, CA
Quinten M. Mincher


1977 - 2020
Quinten M. Mincher Obituary
Quinten M. Mincher
March 10, 1977- December 8, 2019
Aptos, CA
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Quinten Mathew Mincher, passed away of sudden heart failure in St Helens Oregon. He was 42. Quin grew up in La Selva Beach, worked as a Realtor, enjoyed playing golf, Giants and 49er games. He loved and was loved by his friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at Resurrection Catholic Church in Aptos.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020
