|
|
Quinten M. Mincher
March 10, 1977- December 8, 2019
Aptos, CA
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Quinten Mathew Mincher, passed away of sudden heart failure in St Helens Oregon. He was 42. Quin grew up in La Selva Beach, worked as a Realtor, enjoyed playing golf, Giants and 49er games. He loved and was loved by his friends and family. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am at Resurrection Catholic Church in Aptos.
View the online memorial for Quinten M. Mincher
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020