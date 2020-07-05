Raelene Sheryl Prograce
March 21, 1973 ~ June 18, 2020
Resident of Santa Cruz
Farewell to a treasured mother, sister, daughter and friend. Loved by many she will be dearly missed but our memories of her infectious smile and sweet, caring nature will remain in our hearts.
Raelene was born in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, grew up in Spruce Grove, Alberta and moved to the United States after graduating from the Royal Alexandra School of Nursing. After time in Texas she moved to California where she has been a resident of Boulder Creek and Santa Cruz since the late 1990's where she raised her two beautiful children.
Preceded in death by her mother, Joan Hubman (Campo), Raelene is survived by her son, Vincent Charles Prograce and her daughter, Emilia Raelene Prograce, her father John (Pat) Hubman and partner Rose Wickenhauser, sisters Catherine Seach and Jane Baldwin Beers, brother-in-law Gary Seach, nieces Jenna and Laura Seach and several Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and many dear friends.
May you rest in paradise.
In remembrance of Raelene's life donations can be made to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation (https://www.bayarealyme.org/
) or to the Canadian Lyme Disease Foundation (https://canlyme.com/
) which supports individuals with Lyme disease, serious illnesses and disabilities.
Due to COVID-19, services are limited to close friends and family. View the online memorial for Raelene Sheryl Prograce