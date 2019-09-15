|
Ralph Boyd Griffin
July 9, 1943 - Sept. 5, 2019
Resident of Aptos
Ralph Griffin died six weeks after the birth of his granddaughter Ella McPhedran. With another granddaughter expected in December and his two grandsons, Ralph appreciated the circle of life within his beloved family.
Ralph and Sally moved to their Aptos home thirty seven years ago to raise their young daughters Maureen and Shannon. He began life in Arizona, but his boyhood was spent in the remote mining regions of Southern New Mexico. After his father died, the family moved to San Francisco where Ralph finished high school at age sixteen. He enlisted in the Air Force, becoming a radar repairman on the Canadian border in Blaine, Washington. Using the G.I. Bill and working at Varian Assoc., he earned his B.A. and Master's Degrees from San Jose State, where he met his wife, "Sally". They married in 1972 while he worked in psychological research, much associated with "Evoked Responses in Hyper Kinetic Children". He trained himself to do the statistical analysis on a computer which led to a position with Santa Clara County and eventually with the Valley Transportation Authority, retiring in 2004 as a manager in Information Systems.
In retirement, he served the community in the Cabrillo Host Lions and Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church while retaining memberships in Mensa and the American Legion. Esoteric reading, writing, gardening, attending the symphony and Jewel Theater and the love of family and friends fulfilled him. Travel to China, Africa, South America, Cuba and Europe fed his curiosity.
He survived throat cancer for five years during which he welcomed and loved three of his grandchildren. We are grateful to doctors Hetzler, Wong, Harvey, Sawhnee and Meisel.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 47 years, "Sally" (Ethel) Griffin, daughters Maureen (husband Mark) Brandi of Santa Cruz and Shannon (husband Sean) McPhedran of Elk Grove and grandchildren Bodhi Brandi and Griffin and Ella McPhedran, his brother Charles Griffin of OR and sister JoAnn Schlicher of FL along with beloved nieces, nephews and their children. He is preceded in death by grandson Kyle McPhedran.
A Celebration of Ralph's Life will be held at Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church, 9850 Monroe Avenue, Aptos, CA 95003 on Saturday September 21, 2019 at 11 A.M., followed by a light lunch.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church or to Cabrillo Host Lions, P. O Box 94, Aptos, CA 95001
Ralph will be missed for his wry humor, dedication, intellect, and immense but gentle kindness to all.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019