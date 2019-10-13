|
Randolph "Randy" Balison
March 5, 1950 ~ July 9, 2019
Pacific Grove
Randolph "Randy" Balison, age 69, of Pacific Grove, formerly of Santa Cruz and Hayward, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, after a 5 year cancer battle. Randy was the long time owner/operator of RANDOLPH'S WELDING in Watsonville. Randy had been a member of Santa Cruz Bible Church for 10 years before moving to Pacific Grove in 2003. He continued to run his business in Watsonville until his death.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife Barbara, and his siblings and their families; Richard, Roberta, Rosanne and Roxane, as well as numerous extended family members acquired by marriage. He is preceded in death by his parents and his late wife Linda Balison.
A celebration of Randy's life will be held at 11 AM on October 19 at the Pacific Grove Community Center.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of these organization: The . The Bridge Restoration Ministry - a Christian residential program for men and women recovering from addiction located in Pacific Grove.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019