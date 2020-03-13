|
|
Randy Adams
1951-2020
Santa Cruz
Randy Adams was a dedicated son, fun-loving husband and brother and loving father to his children. He left this earth on February 17, 2020 after enduring nearly nine years of diminished quality of life as a result of suffering massive strokes during a routine medical procedure.
Parents David F. Adams and Phyllis A. Adams preceded Randy in death. They moved the family west from Indiana in 1960 and settled in the Santa Cruz area. Randy and his brother David where instantly drawn to the beach and surfing, which remained the foundation of Randy's life and lifestyle.
Randy was a brilliant craftsman, starting at the age of 16 as a carpenter. and his legacy continues in his enduring work all around town. His perspectives and his ability to get the job done right have benefited many. Randy can't fix it for us any more but he is at peace now working on his next big plan.
Missed and never forgotten by his wife Patty, daughters Lia, Patricia and Kim, sons Steven and Randy, brother David (Karyn) and sister Shelly (Doug), grandson Kaleb, and so many in-laws, friends and clients throughout his life.
We now celebrate the life of Steven Randy Adams.
View the online memorial for Randy Adams
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2020