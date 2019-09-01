|
|
Raymond Guzman
July 25, 1950 - August 12, 2019
A Lifelong Resident of Santa Cruz County
Raymond Guzman was born in Santa Cruz and passed away peacefully at his Watsonville home. Raymond graduated from Soquel High School in 1969, where he played basketball. He went on to study architectural design at Cabrillo College. He lived in Santa Cruz County his whole life. In his early years, he enjoyed playing basketball for Holy Cross Jr High. For 22 years he was a journeyman carpenter and a member of the Carpenters Union 505 until his first accident when he broke his back which he became a paraplegic. That didn't stop him. He went back to school and became a computer technician for 11 years, until 2009 when he had his second accident. He was helping build a ramp into a friend's mobile home (from his wheel chair) when a tree limb fell on his head and compressed disks in his back, becoming a complete quadriplegic. When he was still able, he would enjoy rides on his Harley Davidson, traveling and teaching computers. He was a member of Twin Lakes Church in Aptos, Ca.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Guzman, his two daughters Rachel Cross (Chris Cross) and Kristie Baron (Jon Baron), his stepson James Warner, his mother Delia (Dee) Rey, his sister Carmen Guzman, and his brother Michael Guzman. He is also survived by his grand kids, Daniel, Christian, Jacob, Isiah, Elicia, Lexie, Mira, Zaya, Taylor, and Reylee, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Margarito Guzman, sister Annie Guzman, and his step daughter Melissa Salazar.
Services will be held Saturday, September 7th 2019 at 1:00 at our family's ranch located at 702 Olive Springs Rd. Soquel, Ca. A dish to share would be appreciated. Memorial contributions preferred to the Spinal Cord . If you would like to express your condolences to Raymond's family, share memories or view or post photos, please visit www.scmemorial.com
Please try to car pool, as parking is limited.
View the online memorial for Raymond Guzman
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019