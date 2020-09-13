1/2
Raymond J. Hermosillo
1939 - 2020
{ "" }
Sept. 18, 1939 - Sept. 7, 2020
Watsonville
On September 7, 2020, Raymond J. Hermosillo peacefully passed away. He was 80 years old.
Mr. Hermosillo, born on September 18, 1939, was a native resident of Watsonville. He was a Watsonville Firefighter Engineer for 32 years and gained the achievement of the first bilingual firefighter. He was co-founder of the Santa Cruz Four Wheel Drive Club and a member of the Road Angels Car Club. Ray will also be remembered as an avid Dodger and Raider fan. Ray and Jan could always be seen attending their grandkids' baseball, basketball, and football games. He loved spending time with his family and friends at Pismo Beach and at Hot August nights in Reno.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents Raymond Hermosillo, and Sally and Raul Sotomayor; along with his brother Eddie Sotomayor.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jan M. Hermosillo; his three children, Mike (Martha) Hermosillo, Steve (Nicole) Hermosillo, and Karen (William) Lawrence; and his brother Hank (Sylvia) Hermosillo. He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Matthew and Brandon Hermosillo, and Tyler, Taylor, and Grant Lawrence; numerous nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeff and Lynn Martin.
The family has arranged for a private graveside service to honor Ray. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.


View the online memorial for Raymond J.  Hermosillo



Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Ave Maria Memorial Chapel
609 Main Street
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-4751
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you mike, Martha and boys❤ He will always be in your hearts
Claussen Family
Friend
