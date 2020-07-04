Raymond WilliamsAug. 16 1949 - June 16 2020AptosRaymond Williams born Aug. 16th 1949 passed away on June 16th 2020 after battling cancer. He was a long time resident of Aptos Ca., and is survived by his daughter Rachel and his granddaughter Santana of Santa Cruz Ca. He is also survived by his 2 sisters Ciel Wiggins and Jan Johnson of Pensacola FL. He enjoyed scuba diving, waterskiing, surfing and spending time with his many friends and his family. He helped many people and will be missed. A private memorial will be held in Aug. 2020.