Rena A. Micossi

Jan. 11, 1928 – Apr. 30, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Rena Ann Micossi passed away on April 30, 2019 at her home in Santa Cruz, at the age of 91. Rena was born to Antonio and Rosina Micossi on January 11, 1928 at the Old Mission Hospital, which was located at what is now the intersection of Hwy 1, Mission St., and Chestnut Ave. She was a lifelong resident of Santa Cruz.

She attended local schools – Laurel Elementary, Mission Hill Jr. High, and graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1946.

Her first employment was with Dr. Enrico Raffanti D.D.S. from 1946-1949. She then began to help her hard working parents with their restaurant business in Pescadero. In 1950 they opened their new restaurant, "Micossi's", on what then was the end of West Cliff Drive, now renamed Natural Bridges Drive.

After her parents retired in 1957, she worked at the Santa Cruz Medical Clinic on Mission St. for seven years. After a break, she worked there again for fourteen years, and after another break, she worked for thirty-five years, totaling fifty six years at what in now the Palo Alto Medical Foundation. She finally retired in April of this year at the age of ninety-one. She thoroughly enjoyed her work and the many friendships she developed there.

To many of her family and friends, Rena's passing marks the end of an era. She was our longest friendship, our link to our past, the Old Days, our parents and grandparents and our family cultures. She takes with her a tremendous history of her Italian heritage and Santa Cruz Italian community and culture.

This kind, funny, insightful, loving and caring lady will be deeply missed. She was a role model for sense of humor, positive thinking, and traditional values. She will always be fondly remembered as "Auntie Rena".

She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Leo Micossi and Frank Micossi, niece Anita Zizes-Micossi and nephew Jim Micossi (Betty). She is survived by her niece Carol Bredel (Norman) and numerous other nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dear cousin Thelma Gill and her close friend Petra Castiglioni.

Rena also expressed her deep gratitude for the help and advice she received from many dear friends in recent months as her needs increased. The care they gave in so many ways helped her to achieve peace during her final days.

It was Rena's wish that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at the Shrine of St. Joseph Guardian of the Redeemer, 544 West Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz, CA on Friday May 10, 2019 at 12:30 pm. A reception will immediately follow in the hall. A vigil prayer service and recitation of the holy Rosary will be held at the Shrine of St Joseph on Thursday evening beginning at 7:00 pm. Visitation will take place at the Shrine of St Joseph on Thursday from 5:00 pm until service time. Rena will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery 2271 7th Ave, Santa Cruz, CA on Monday May 13 at 9:00 am.





