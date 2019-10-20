Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
1050 Cayuga St
Santa Cruz, CA 95062
831-423-5721
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Resurrection Church
7600 Soquel Drive
Aptos, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Renetta Parry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Renetta Theresa Parry


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Renetta Theresa Parry Obituary
Renetta Theresa Parry
Sept. 25, 1946 ~ Oct. 15, 2019
Resident of Aptos
Renetta Theresa Parry passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Aptos, California at the age of 73 after a short battle with cancer and related complications.
Renetta leaves behind her 3-sisters and 3-brothers Zale, Eugene, Valerie, Mary, Joseph & Jack, their husbands and wives and many nephews and nieces.
Renetta was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and in 1951 the family moved to Los Angeles where she completed school and started her career in nursing.
Renetta worked at Community Hospital, Dominican Hospital and Watsonville Hospital after moving to Santa Cruz in 1973. Renetta was also a Home Health Nurse at the same time she had full employment during the day.
Renetta was very active her entire life; travelling and enjoying sports but mostly enjoying a love for all others as the indication of all her many friends; those who were with her in her final moments.
One of her greatest pleasures was caring for the sick and elderly, including church events, rummage sales, retreats, and endless activities; even completing a 60 mile walk for Cancer. She did not brag about her work as she moved around doing and caring for others. A favorite task for many years was caring for the deployed Veterans by sending many C.A.R.E. packages to soldiers that were away from home. She will be missed.
A Catholic Mass for Renetta will be at Resurrection Church (7600 Soquel Drive, Aptos, CA 95003) on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 a.m.


View the online memorial for Renetta Theresa Parry
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Renetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Benito & Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel
Download Now