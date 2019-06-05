Rex James Traber

March 3, 1957 ~ May 17, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

Rex Traber was born March 3, 1957 to Doris and William Traber of San Jose, California. He grew up in San Jose, and moved with his family to Los Gatos during High School. Rex always had an adventurous, active spirit, joining his father in earning a black belt in Judo, as well as competing in gymnastics, downhill skiing, and spring board diving in high school. It was at Los Gatos High that he met his best friend, and they began to drive regularly to Santa Cruz, igniting his love for surfing.

Once graduated from high school, Rex moved to Santa Cruz, to be by the water and take classes at Cabrillo College. During this time, he loved working with and inspiring kids in the community, teaching gymnastics, as well as volunteering in various public outreach events. Children loved being with Rex, and his calm, patient, and playful demeanor.

He later moved back to San Jose to complete his education and become an Electrical Engineer. This turned out to be a fortuitous move, as it was here he met the love of his life, Susana Giron, who became his wife in July of 1988.

Rex was highly regarded in the field of Space Engineering, consulting on many high profile projects and immensely valued as a manager. Though Rex worked for Lockheed Martin in Sunnyvale Headquarters, he and Susana chose to move to Santa Cruz in 1994 with their newborn daughter, Kayla, the sparkle of his eye. Just a few blocks from the beach, Rex continued his obsession with surfing, as well as pursuing his other interests of motorcycle riding, vintage cars and trucks, fitness, and caring for his beloved dogs. Rex was always willing to explore new interests, including playing the guitar, hang gliding, kite surfing, wind surfing, and bike riding. However, his main passion was always his family.

In 2017, while on vacation in Hawaii with his family, Rex suffered from a debilitating stroke. Despite the severity of this incident, he continuously worked to regain mobility and independence.

Rex lives on in the hearts and spirit of his beloved wife Susana, daughter Kayla, his dear sister Wendy, his mother Doris, nephew Mason, nieces Mia and Graecyn, brothers-in-law Alex and Michael, sister-in-law Farrah, mother-in-law Felicisima, and cousins Rhonda and Sherry.

Rex's Celebration of life will be at Moran Lake Beach, Pleasure Point (22798 E Cliff Dr. Santa Cruz, CA 95062) on Tuesday, June 11th 2019 at 1:30 p.m. All you need is aloha wear and memories to share. From there, we will be gathering to partake in food, drink, and memory sharing at New Bohemian Brewery at 3:00.

If your heart guides you, in lieu of flowers, here are a couple of local organizations Rex loved and supported: Cabrillo College Foundation-Stroke Center - https://foundation.cabrillo.edu or Shared Adventures https://www.sharedadventures.org





View the online memorial for Rex James Traber Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary