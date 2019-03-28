|
|
Ricardo Raptis Picco
March 24, 1996 - March 19, 2019
Santa Cruz
Ricardo Raptis Picco of Santa Cruz, CA died Tuesday March 19, 2019 after falling from a bluff above New Brighton State Beach. He was 22 years old.
Ricardo was born in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on March 24, 1996. He is survived by his brother Agustin as well as his parents Liz and Marty, all of Santa Cruz.
Ricardo attended Happy Valley Elementary School, Branciforte Middle School, and Pacific Collegiate School. He worked for a local fire protection company.
Ricardo was always full of energy and had a smile that could illuminate a black hole. He could run like the wind. Ricardo had a big heart and was always ready to help others.
A celebration of Ricardo's life will be held on Saturday March 30th at 2PM at the Unitarian Fellowship hall, 6401 Freedom Blvd, Aptos, CA.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 28, 2019