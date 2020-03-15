|
|
Richard Allen Curtis
Aug. 3, 1957 - Jan. 3, 2020
Pupukea, Hawaii
Legendary kneeboarder, loving father, he was known as Rick in California and Rich in Hawaii.
Rick was born in Burbank California to Claude Wayman Curtis and Janet Marlene Schaffer. He moved with his family to Aptos, California in the late 1960's. He attended Aptos High School and surfed up and down the coast as a young man. He married Kathryn Anne Gaston in 1981 and had two children, Christopher and Katherine. Rick lived in Santa Cruz until he moved to the North shore of Oahu in 2003. There he worked as an arborist and surfed the infamous north shore, where he resided until the day before he passed. He flew to Santa Cruz on 01/02/2020 to be with his children and grandson one last time. He passed with his children by his side. He is survived by his sister Betty, daughter Katherine, son Christopher, and grandson Vox.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2020