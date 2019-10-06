|
Richard (Rich) Anthony Hagan
Apr. 2, 1945 - Sept. 16, 2019
Former resident of Santa Cruz
Rich was born in Santa Monica to Aimee Arthaud Hagan and Anthony Marvin Hagan. At a young age, Rich and his family moved to Hemet, Ca.
Rich lived in Santa Cruz for 30 years raising his family while working as an insurance agent for State Farm, retiring in 2008. He was a loving husband; he married Cathy Girasek in 1967. A devoted father to their three children, Matthew, Ashley, and Emily. And a dedicated grandfather to Charlotte (4), Layla (3), Adalind (3), and Xavier (3 mo.). In addition, he was a loving brother, uncle, and friend.
We invite you to a memorial service celebrating Rich's life at Holy Cross Church on Thursday, October 17th at 10AM with a reception to follow.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019