Richard (Rick) BakanoffNov. 29, 1954 - July 7, 2020Santa Cruz and ThailandTuesday morning July 7th, we lost an incredible person, Rick BakanoffBorn in Santa Clara, California. He entered the food machinery industry as a young man. Which grew to having his own business MCA.Rick had two hearts, one in USA and the other in Thailand. Thailand is where he found love. He respected the culture and loved the people. The Bakanoff Ranch was his diamond in the rough and his pride and joy. It brought so many good people and times together for a few decades.However, the BIGGEST thing he valued and was top priority in life was his daughter's and granddaughter's happiness. He always wanted to know if we were doing okay, no matter where he was in the world and what he was doing.Rick is survived by his daughters Christine Bakanoff, and Karen Bakanoff Montes, granddaughters Seattle Adam's and Danika Montes, grandson Daren Montes.