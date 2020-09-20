Richard Brennan
April 16, 1957 - July 15, 2020
Resident of the Santa Cruz Mountains
It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Eric Brennan of Los Gatos, CA announce his sudden passing on July 15, 2020 at the age of 63.
Born April 16, 1957, in Salt Lake City, Utah, he is survived by his four children: Nessa Osuna (m. Jeff) of Sacramento, CA, Conni Brennan, of Portland, ME, Luke Brennan (m. Jenny) of Santa Cruz, CA, and Riana Brennan of Charleston, SC. He is also survived by his sister Gale Brennan Jackson (m. Tom) of Glendale, CA. He was loving Big Papa to Gavin, Gage, and Addy Osuna, and beloved uncle to Isabel Jackson. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Constance Brennan, and his brother, Shawn Brennan.
Richard lived his entire life in and near the Santa Cruz Mountains. He attended Loma Prieta Elementary and Los Gatos High before graduating from Mark Twain. He worked as a heavy equipment operator, "playing in the dirt," and last year retired from a job he truly loved at Olive Springs Quarry in Soquel, CA. He was known far and wide, and was loved by his many friends. Everyone has a favorite Richard story. Tall as a tree and strong as an ox, rough but kind, foul-mouthed but eloquent, simple living and smart, truthful and generous to a fault. A storyteller, a mover of earth, a fixer of motors, an excellent driver, a generous laugher, an intrepid traveler, and a back-pounding hugger. Richard loved nothing more than his family, his friends, and a good time. A celebration of his life will be held (TBA). In the meantime, raise a glass to the life of one hell of a man, gone but never forgotten.
Online memory share found at darlingandfischerchapelofhills.com/tributes/Richard-Brennan
