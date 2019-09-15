Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
1927 Ocean St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
831-426-1601
Committal
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Cruz Memorial Park
1927 Ocean Street Ext
Santa Cruz, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard McMurray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Dennis McMurray


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Dennis McMurray Obituary
Richard Dennis McMurray
February 28, 1944 – May 6, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Richard Dennis McMurray, born in Spokane, WA to Thomas and Essie McMurray, passed away on May, 6, 2019. He was 75.
A graveside committal service will be held at Santa Cruz Memorial Park, 1927 Ocean Street Ext., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
If you would like to express your condolences or share a memory or photo please visit www.scmemorial.com


View the online memorial for Richard Dennis McMurray
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Santa Cruz Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now