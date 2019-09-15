|
|
Richard Dennis McMurray
February 28, 1944 – May 6, 2019
Resident of Santa Cruz
Richard Dennis McMurray, born in Spokane, WA to Thomas and Essie McMurray, passed away on May, 6, 2019. He was 75.
A graveside committal service will be held at Santa Cruz Memorial Park, 1927 Ocean Street Ext., Santa Cruz, CA on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 AM.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019