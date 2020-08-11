Richard E MortimerMar 21, 1949 - July 27, 2020Resident of CapitolaRichard E. Mortimer's final chapter of life was completed on July 27, 2020. The amazing story of our dear Rick Mortimer of Capitola, CA began on March 21, 1949. Rick was the second child and the third generation of Mortimers to be born in San Francisco. He grew up with his sisters - Sandy Dunsing, Karen Holderbein, and the late, Pam Noonan. Although Rick never had children of his own, he is survived by 5 nieces and nephews: Julie Brajenovich, Michael Greer, Jason Peters, John Dunsing and Kari Talbot and, in addition 9 great-nieces and nephews. His beloved wife, Carol preceded him in death 22 years prior. Rick's paternal grandmother was a Vaudeville actress on the Barbary Coast; her sense of the theatre, adventure, and being just a little different from everyone else was a mantle Rick wore with pride. The story of Rick's life could fill a book: meeting the Beatles, partying in the Haight/Ashbury in the 60's, surfing the shores of Santa Cruz with his pure white hair earning him the nick-name Q-tip…and in pure Rick style, turned his passion for surfing into a 5 year run as a public access TV program. Perhaps it was the ghost of his grandmother who inspired him to become a ghost investigator capturing evidence and producing films of his ghost hunts. Rick was a die-hard entrepreneur creating multiple business ventures throughout his adult life. Although not all of them survived, his most successful, M.T. Head Marine Sanitation, survives him. Wherever he went, Rick made many friends. His infectious, quirky, sometimes eccentric personality drew people in, especially through his story telling. Rick was a deeply spiritual man and his friends, far and near, along with the village of Capitola lost a piece of their heart and soul with Rick's passing. He will be dearly missed.