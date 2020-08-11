1/1
Richard E. Mortimer
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard E Mortimer
Mar 21, 1949 - July 27, 2020
Resident of Capitola

Richard E. Mortimer's final chapter of life was completed on July 27, 2020. The amazing story of our dear Rick Mortimer of Capitola, CA began on March 21, 1949. Rick was the second child and the third generation of Mortimers to be born in San Francisco. He grew up with his sisters - Sandy Dunsing, Karen Holderbein, and the late, Pam Noonan. Although Rick never had children of his own, he is survived by 5 nieces and nephews: Julie Brajenovich, Michael Greer, Jason Peters, John Dunsing and Kari Talbot and, in addition 9 great-nieces and nephews. His beloved wife, Carol preceded him in death 22 years prior. Rick's paternal grandmother was a Vaudeville actress on the Barbary Coast; her sense of the theatre, adventure, and being just a little different from everyone else was a mantle Rick wore with pride. The story of Rick's life could fill a book: meeting the Beatles, partying in the Haight/Ashbury in the 60's, surfing the shores of Santa Cruz with his pure white hair earning him the nick-name Q-tip…and in pure Rick style, turned his passion for surfing into a 5 year run as a public access TV program. Perhaps it was the ghost of his grandmother who inspired him to become a ghost investigator capturing evidence and producing films of his ghost hunts. Rick was a die-hard entrepreneur creating multiple business ventures throughout his adult life. Although not all of them survived, his most successful, M.T. Head Marine Sanitation, survives him. Wherever he went, Rick made many friends. His infectious, quirky, sometimes eccentric personality drew people in, especially through his story telling. Rick was a deeply spiritual man and his friends, far and near, along with the village of Capitola lost a piece of their heart and soul with Rick's passing. He will be dearly missed.


View the online memorial for Richard E Mortimer

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by santacruzsentinel.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved