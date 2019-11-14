|
|
Richard Farnsworth
August 5, 1936- November 11, 2019
Resident of Yuba City
Richard Bowne Farnsworth born in New York, New York to Lt.Col Louis and Mary Farnsworth, crossed over Monday November 11,2019 Richard graduated from Santa Cruz High School in 1955 and the San Luis Obispo California Polytechnic State University in 1960 with a degree in engineering. He retired as a hydrologist in Ventura county. He is survived by his beloved wife Norma Bea Farnsworth, of Yuba City, married since September 8, 1957; son Sheldon Wade Farnsworth, of Pine Grove; son Steven Bowne Farnsworth, of Ventura (deceased); grandson, Dustin Wade Farnsworth, of Oakland (deceased); granddaughter, Rachael Leigh Farnsworth, of Paso Robles. At Richards request no services will be held. May he rest in peace at the Santa Cruz Mausoleum.
Lakeside Colonial Chapel
Marysville, California
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 14, 2019