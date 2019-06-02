Richard (Dick) Fassio

Jan. 11, 1924 ~ April 4, 2019

Lifetime resident of Santa Cruz

Dick was born to Louis and Jenny Fassio in Soquel on Jan 1, 1924. The only time he lived away from Santa Cruz was when he was stationed in England as an M.P.

Dick attended SCHS from 1940 to 1943 where he excelled in basketball, baseball, and football.

On Feb 27, 1944, Dick married his high school sweetheart, Pat Collings. Pat was one of the first woman surfers in Santa Cruz. If Dick wasn't hunting or fishing with his son Don, he and Pat were off in one of their many RVs fly fishing and camping. Pat was also an accomplished fly fisherwoman. They enjoyed 73 years of marriage until Pat's passing in Oct 2017.

Returning to Santa Cruz after the war, Dick continued to play city league sports. The highlight being on the Santa Cruz Hotel basketball team winning championships 6 years in a row.

Dick became director of the Boys Club. In 1965, he became director of city recreation program. He and Pat owned a pizza parlor for 3 years. He retired as grounds supervisor of DeLaveaga Park Golf Course.

In 2018, he was inducted into SCHS Hall of Fame for the year 1943. He was an All-CCAL selection and set the SCHS individual scoring record with 138 points. The major award, was being recognized as the best player in this half of the state. He was named as Outstanding Player in Northern California High School Basketball by both The Chronicle and Examiner newspapers.

A few months before his passing, Dick was inducted as Man of the Year for the Santa Cruz Old Timers.

Dick was preceded in death by his wife Pat, his brother Robert, and his sister Ella. He is survived by his son Don (Judy) Fassio, and daughter Sherri Fassio. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thank Hospice of Santa Cruz for their care. A special thank you goes to Barbara (Maves) Gonzales, whose competent, compassionate care allowed Dick to spend his last days in the family home, which he and Pat shared for over 50 years.

As per their wishes, Pat and Dick's ashes will be scattered together over the Monterey Bay.

In Dick's memory, donations can be made to Hospice of Santa.

Dick's passing leaves 4 remaining generations of his family still living in Santa Cruz. We will all remember his strength, support, and determination to take care of his family.

We take comfort in knowing he and Mom are together again.





