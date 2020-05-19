Richard Floyd RogersSept. 18, 1935 - May 4, 2020Eugene, OregonRichard Floyd Rogers passed away peacefully in his sleep in Eugene, OR. after a long bout with Parkinsons. He was born Sept. 18, 1935 in Kerman, CA. to Mr. O.F. "Baldy" Rogers and Mary Juanita (Villanueva) Rogers.At an early age the family moved to Santa Cruz where he spent his childhood attending Gault and Branciforte schools before graduating from Santa Cruz High School in 1953. He then attended Monterey Peninsula College along with a stint in the Naval Reserve. Following college, he took a long and adventuresome backpacking trip through Europe with some high school friends.Upon returning home from Europe, Richard met Thea Vanderlans and they married in 1962. They had two sons, Rick and Randy Rogers. The family moved to Cupertino, CA. when Richard went to work as an electrician for Cal-Trans. In 1977 he was transferred to Napa, CA. where he retired after being diagnosed with Parkinsons.Following Thea's death in 1992, Richard reconnected with a former classmate, Guyla (Bibbins) Moro and they married in 2006 at Kings Beach in Lake Tahoe. They traveled extensively, enjoying many cruises, their condo on Maui and the family cabin in Lake Tahoe, all the while maintaining their homes in Napa and Santa Cruz.Richard was witty, charming, loved a party and was the first one on the dance floor. He always had a camera in his hand and we would see him perched in a tree, on top of a table, or peering around a corner to take pictures of all the festivities. Camping, hunting and fishing played a big part in his life as well as beach volleyball, which, in his younger years he managed to play every day.He is survived by his loving wife, Guyla, his sons Rick (Rose) and Randy Rogers of Napa, CA., his sisters Anita "Dolly" Del Bianco, of Santa Cruz, CA., Barbara "Tiny" Rogers, of Culver City, CA. and brother, Bill (Pam) Rogers of Hollister, CA. Step-Daughters Fredda Foust of Washington, Toni Moro of Eugene, OR. and Step-Son Gary (Donna) Moro of Santa Cruz, CA. Sisters-in-law, Ankie Wakely, Lidy (Ron) Carpenter, Josephine Vanderlans, Beppy Vanderklugt, Elly (Marvin) Otto, Paula (Don) Cook, Loesji (Michael) Wagner, and Yoka Ryan. Cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends too numerous to mention.He was pre-deceased by his parents, O.F. & Mary Rogers, his first wife, Thea, sister-in-law, Ria Spencer, brothers-in-law, Lino Del Bianco, Bert Vanderlans, Bill Vanderklugt, Rocky Wakely, & Joe Mason.He will surely be missed by all who knew him.Our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Farmington Square in Eugene, OR. for their care and compassion and to Toni Moro for her continued help and support during his last few months.No service will be held at this time. Any acts of kindness in the form of donations in his memory may be sent to Parkinson's Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 6003, Albert Lea, MN. 56007-6603