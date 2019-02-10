Richard Frank (Dick) Doubrava

December 26, 1932 - January 29, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

On January 29, 2019, Richard Frank Doubrava (Dick) passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Cruz, CA. His family was by his side along with help from his amazing Hospice team of Santa Cruz County.

Dick, who recently celebrated his 86th birthday, was born in Cleveland, Ohio on December 26, 1932 to Mae (Bramuka) and Frank Doubrava. He is survived by his wife, Diane, and his three sons, Michael (Elena), Richard (Joy) and Patrick. His many grandchildren and great grandchildren were a joy to his life.

Dick enlisted in the US Navy during the Korean War and served on the USS Sicily from 1952-1956. His ship was retired to Richmond, CA. There he met and married his first wife, Barbara before they relocated to his hometown, Cleveland Heights, Ohio, where they started their family. Through the years, he coached his boys' baseball teams. One team even won the Little League championship!

The family relocated to California where Dick worked for IBM for 30 years. Shortly before he retired from the company, Dick and Diane met and married. They moved to Santa Cruz a short while later. It was part of the marriage contract that he be allowed to continue his yearly fishing trip to Lake Lundy, where he celebrated his 50th reunion with 30+ guys in 2017.

Dick's retirement was anything but retiring! Local politics, community volunteering, environmental preservation and involvement with life at De Anza mobile home park became his work. He served for 10 years as President of the DeAnza Homeowners Association.

Dick was also appointed to the City of Santa Cruz Planning Commission, he ran for City Council in 1999, and he was active with two important local organizations: Santa Cruzen's for Responsible Appropriate Planning(SCRP) and Terrace Point Action Network.

As a long-standing member of Senior Citizens Opportunities (SCO), Dick was Bus Captain for the famed Santa Cruz Follies held at the Civic Auditorium every September. For years, he was a fixture as the pancake chef at SCO's monthly pancake breakfast - you may have tasted his fluffy cakes!

Dick also had a wonderful card group at SCO where they played Pinochle every Tuesday that later morphed into a cribbage game with his friend, Bob. This continued throughout his Hospice care.

He was also well known as a "king of the grill." His legacy includes the mad skills, techniques and seasonings he generously shared with friends and family who will never, ever make a turkey other than Doubrava-style: smoked over indirect coals in a trusty Weber.

He loved his time with "The Sons In Retirement Branch 20," too, where he spent many happy hours playing Bocci ball and cards with his buddies, and tending to business as "Big Sir."

A memorial service will be held later this summer. Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County or Senior Citizens Opportunities (SCO) on Market Street in Santa Cruz.

"Those we love don't go away

They walk beside us everyday,

Unseen, Unheard, But always near,

Still loved, still missed, and very dear"

(Irish Prayers)





Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019