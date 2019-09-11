|
Richard Fulmer
Feb. 22, 1933 - Sept. 3, 2019
Orland
Richard Franklin Fulmer, 86 of Orland, CA, passed away September 3, 2019. He was born February 22, 1933 in Santa Cruz, CA to Mabelle and Forest (Roy) Fulmer. He was raised in Santa Cruz. As a young man he enjoyed building and racing hot rods with his older brother Don. The two would also get pilots licenses and share a love of playing banjos. He worked for his father every summer at Big Basin State Park. It was there that he met Nancy Weeks. They were married before he entered the US Air Force. He taught radar and electronics while serving his country.
Being the fourth person at Plantronics, he spent time perfecting the first headsets that went to the moon. After retiring he opened an RV repair shop. After his second retirement he moved north to grow oranges and olives. He loved his land in Orland, complete with wild turkeys, a fox or two, many deer and a peacock.
He won numerous awards for his marksmanship and was an avid gun collector and hunter. Being a machinist he enjoyed tinkering in his shop and electronics lab.
He is preceded in death by his parents and older brothers John and Don Fulmer.
He is survived by his children, Dick Fulmer of Hamilton City, CA, Bob Fulmer of Farmersville, CA, Doreen (Mark) Loffgren of Victoria, TX, and Don (Jennifer) Fulmer of Visalia, CA, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
His children will hold a private memorial service and he will be buried in Northern California Veterans Cemetery in Igo, CA
