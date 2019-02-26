Richard John Chinchiolo

November 16, 1930 - February 21, 2019

Stockton

Richard John Chinchiolo passed away on February 21st surrounded by his loving family. Richard was born in Stockton to Josephine and Anthony Chinchiolo on November 16th, 1930. Richard attended Stockton High School and Stockton College. He then served in the National Guard.

Upon return, he became a partner in the family business, Chinchiolo Fruit Company, packers and shippers of the valley's bountiful fruit. While remaining a partner, he moved to Santa Cruz with his three children to open American Ambulance Service. During that time Richard extended charity to many by providing ambulance services to the needy. Richard was a very generous person and had a lot of charm.

As a young man he was an avid golfer and joined the Stockton Golf and Country Club at the age of 17. Richard was an adventurous soul. He raised and drove harness horses, although his true passion was flying. When hosting students from Italy he loved flying them over Yosemite, the Golden Gate Bridge and the California coast. Richard was also a member of Flying Doctors.

Richard was preceded in death by his son, Rick, and his eight siblings. He is survived by his wife, Diane, his daughters Josette Winkler and Janelle Evans, and step-son, Peter Klein along with seven grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Thursday 4-7 PM at Casa Bonita Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be held at San Joaquin Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum Friday March 1st at 10:00 AM.

719 E. Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204.

Following the memorial service a celebration of Richard's life will be held at Stockton Golf and Country Club, 3800 W. Country Club Blvd,. Stockton, CA 95204.





View the online memorial for Richard John Chinchiolo Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary