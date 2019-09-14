|
Richard Lionel McCormick
November 24, 1929 - August 24, 2019
Longtime Resident of Santa Cruz County
Private services were held in Aptos this past week for Richard McCormick who passed away at the age of 89, following a brave battle that he fought against cancer. Born in Watsonville, California, he was raised in the Santa Clara Valley; attending Horace Mann Elementary School, San Jose High School, and earning his Bachelors' Degree from San Jose State University. Mr. McCormick attended Stanford University and then earned his Master's Degree from the University of Oregon, and his PhD from the University of St. Martin. He also served his country in the US Army Reserves.
He was a much loved and respected teacher with a career that spanned many years; beginning at Gilroy High School, and with later assignments at Cabrillo College and Gavilan College. Mr. McCormick was knowledgeable in the field of home electronics. He met and made countless connections throughout the years, with associates and customers while employed with Alco Paramount-Audio/Video Sales in San Jose, Burdick's A/V Sales in in Santa Cruz, and was the former owner and founder of Water Street Stereo in Santa Cruz.
Mr. McCormick enjoyed jogging, cycling, and was very observant of good nutrition and fitness habits. He was a familiar face throughout the Aptos/Seascape neighborhood areas where he enjoyed his workouts. He was an accomplished violinist from childhood, and spent hours daily playing.
He was a member of the California Masonic Lodge, and both the Santa Cruz and San Jose Symphonies.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan McCormick, his three children: Nathan McCormick, Tami McCormick, and Tad McCormick. He also leaves his grandson, Hayden Scholz; and granddaughters: Sydney Scholz, and Katie Procise. He was preceded in death by his parents Lionel Edgar and Molly McCormick.
Any kind acts of charity can be made to the , or the .
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019