Richard Lynde
Nov. 9, 1935- Jan. 13, 2020
Watsonville
Richard Dagget Lynde was born in Massachusetts November 9th, 1935 and passed away January 13th 2020, Watsonville, California.
He grew up in Barre Vermont, spending his youth fishing the brooks around Barre and summering at Lake Carmi.
Richard's family were early settlers of Williamstown, Vermont, a town adjoining Barre. His family were prominent members of the community, having served in the Civil War, creating a granite company, active politically and his grandfather, Frank M. Lynde was a long time dentist practicing in Barre Vermont.
Richard was a veteran, having served his country based in Frankfurt Gemany. He was a 1957 graduate of the University of New Hampshire. Richard moved to Palo Alto in 1961 to attend Stanford where he received his graduate degree in American Literature. He moved to the Santa Cruz area in 1972. Besides teaching at San Jose State University, Richard held various jobs in the Santa Cruz area, each one an adventure producing many fun stories.
Richard loved writing, tennis, photography, cars, painting, playing the piano, gourmet cooking, gardening, roses and fishing. He had quite a collection of lures and flies that he had made. He was very active with the Santa Cruz art scene and with the Santa Cruz Symphony community, writing critiques for various publications. He published his writings in various magazines, wrote a novel and was a prolific writer for the Santa Cruz Sentinel's Letter to the Editor section.
Richard is survived by his sister Martha and brother in law and two nieces living in Vermont, his dear friends Mimi, Doug, Adele, Patricia, many members of of the Santa Cruz art scene and his beloved music community that he adored and that was such an important part of his life.
Contributions to the Santa Cruz Symphony in lieu of flowers can be made at
www.santacruzsymphony.org
The Distinguished Artists Concert Series performance by the Aizuri String Quartet at Peace United Church in Santa Cruz, Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 pm, will be dedicated to Richard. Information at
www.distinguishedartists.org
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 2, 2020