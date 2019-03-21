Richard Sullivan

Jan. 27, 1938 - Feb. 8, 2019

Santa Cruz

Richard Sullivan ("Sully") passed from our sight on February 8, 2019, peacefully at home. He was 81. Richard William Sullivan was born January 27, 1938 in Syracuse, New York. His father worked in the steel factory. Richard graduated from Syracuse University, and he had a long career as a public school teacher. He was devoted to his profession. Richard moved to California with his young son, Chris, over fifty years ago, and they settled in Santa Cruz. Richard served on the first Alcoholism Advisory Board of Santa Cruz County in the early 1970s. In 1982 Richard married Gail Davis in a lovely garden wedding on West Cliff Drive, and their marriage lasted the rest of Richard's life. Gail brought a daughter, Kyra, to the marriage, and a grandson, Isaac. Richard retired from teaching and devoted his life to his family, to his many, many friends, and to his community, where he was beloved for his intelligence, gentleness, humility, humor, and political opinions. He was a close friend of the Smith and Wilson families for 56 years, and he helped people, young and old, for decades. Richard loved to write, and he took writing workshops locally for many years. He deeply admired Mary Oliver's poetry, and perhaps it is fitting that she passed away only a short time before he did, so maybe now Richard is enjoying tutorials from his favorite poet in the beautiful beyond. Richard wrote a love poem to his golden-haired wife, Gail, which is now framed in their kitchen. Richard is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gail Davis; his son Chris Sullivan (Shona); daughter Kyra Davis (Rod Lurie) of Studio City, CA; grandsons Isaac and James; and a brother, Bill Sullivan (Pat) of Maryland. Richard often said to his many friends, "I have enjoyed our friendship and have appreciated our many conversations over the years." And to Richard we can all now say the same - how deeply we have enjoyed our connections with you over the years, how much we have appreciated our conversations, how much we have learned from you, and that we will always treasure your legacy and gentle steadfastness with deep gratitude. Absolutely, Richard, absolutely! A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, March 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Oakwood Memorial Chapel, 3301 Paul Sweet Road, Santa Cruz





