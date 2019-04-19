Richard Sylvester Berbert

Feb. 6, 1937 – Apr. 2, 2019

Resident of Santa Cruz

A Private family service will be held at a later date for Richard S. Berbert who passed away on April 2, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 82.

Born in Rock Island, Illinois the son of Col. Henry Berbert and Jean Jarvis Berbert. Growing up as an Army brat, he lived in numerous places throughout the United States and also in Japan. After attending many different schools he was a graduate of Watsonville High School, class of 1955. He later attended Hartnell College and received his Bachelor's degree in Engineering from Cal Poly in 1961.

Richard worked during the summers at Granite Construction. Following his college graduation Richard served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at the Army Chemical Center in Maryland. After his discharge he began a career in aeronautic design engineering, working for Hiller Aircraft and later for Boeing, a career that spanned 30 years. He also worked as a contract engineer in various locals, including, Long Island, NY, Fort Worth, TX, Atlanta, GA and Long Beach, CA.

Richard was a faithful life time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He held many positions in his church. He was a member of the Glee Club at Cal Poly and a member of the Swim team while attending Hartnell College. Richard was an avid coin collector, enjoyed boating, puzzles, swimming and family outdoor activities. Richard enjoyed entering Sweepstakes contests and would get very excited when he would win prizes and trips. Mostly Richard was a dedicated and devoted family man.

He was survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mariedda Taylor Berbert; his sister, Betty Jean Beukers; brother, David Berbert; his daughter, Nicole Noel Hedrick and her husband, James H. Hedrick; son, Damon Marcus Berbert and his wife, Tiffani L. Berbert; nine grandchildren, Jessica T. Hedrick, Drake J. Hedrick, Derek J. Hedrick, Tansy M. Perlman, Autumn L. Hill, Zackary D. Berbert, Sunni V. Berbert, Skye E. Berbert and Bryton C. Berbert. He also is survived by three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Col. Henry Berbert and Jean Jarvis Berbert and two brothers, Henry Berbert and John Berbert.

Richard chose to be cremated in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers contributions are preferred to Hospice of Santa Cruz 940 Disc Dr., Scotts Valley, CA 95066 or to a local Veterans Association.





