Richard W. Bartlett
Resident of Santa Cruz
Family and friends will gather in Santa Cruz California on Sunday September 8th, to celebrate the life and mourn the passing of Richard W. Bartlett, who passed away on July 6th from pancreatic cancer. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, he was 77 years old and spent the first fifty-six years in Massachusetts and the last twenty-one years in California.
He attended Boston Boy's Trade High School where he studied baking. Prior to moving to California, he and his wife Maureen owned and operated their own bakery, Bartlett's Bakery, in Hingham, Rockland, and Milton. His hobbies included bowling, cribbage, golf, travel, camping, working on his boat, fundraising for causes he believed in, doting over his dog Eddie, caring for his grandchildren, and getting a good deal at Costco or anywhere.
After moving to California, Richard took on the role of Bakery Manager and teacher at Rubicon Bakers, a Richmond, CA based non-profit organization that helped rebuild lives by employing, training, and supporting people who need a second chance. After six years there, Richard retired from baking.
For the last decade, Richard lived on his boat, the "Moe-Bart," in the Santa Cruz harbor and tended to the safety and well-being of children placed into his care at his traffic crossing retirement job in Santa Cruz California. The parents and children of Westlake Elementary School who saw him daily at the school crossing lovingly dubbed him "Richard the Line-Hearted" and welcomed his loud "alllriiight" that he would call out when it was safe to cross the street.
He was affectionately known as "Bunka" to his grandchildren and the nickname then spread to other family and many close friends. In Santa Cruz California, there were many who knew him best as the hard working, lovingly devoted, and fiercely protective Bunka who was always ready to help.
He is survived by his two daughters; Lora Bartlett of Santa Cruz, and Melinda Bartlett Blante of Hayward, CA. He also leaves his grandchildren Nathan Burgess, Victoria Blante, Rachel Burgess, Fiona Burgess, and Declan Blante.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen Bartlett in 2000. Richard was laid to rest beside her, at Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, Massachusetts on Tuesday July 25th surrounded by family and friends.
All are invited to attend the memorial on Sunday September 8th from 2pm to 6pm at 127 Minnie Street in Santa Cruz, CA Details at: https://www.facebook.com/events/414616856069364/
The family request donations in his memory to Westlake School by check to "Westlake PTA" (Please write Richard Bartlett Memorial in the memo line) and mail to Westlake Elementary School PTA, 1000 High Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060 or online at www.supportwestlake.org/direct-appeal.html
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019