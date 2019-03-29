Richard Watson-Riley

Aptos

Richard Watson-Riley aka Richard Riley passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on March 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Richard was a 76 year resident of Santa Cruz County. He attended Live Oak Elementary, Branciforte Junior High & Santa Cruz High School. After high school graduation, Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean Conflict. Upon discharge from the Navy, Richard and his brother, Gene took over the operation of Riley's Egg Ranch from their parents, continuing in the family business until 1969 when enrolled in Cabrillo College to pursue his education. He graduated from San Jose State University with Distinction and a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology; he went on to do graduate work before joining the Santa Cruz County Office of Education where he met the love of his life, Sheri Watson. Richard taught a variety of special education classes over his 29 year teaching career. After retirement, Richard & Sheri enjoyed traveling to many different countries. Always a student of history, travel brought history to life; they loved experiencing different cultures and cuisines. They were avid theater-goers and especially enjoyed the Santa Cruz Jewel Theater and the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Richard is survived by his wife & soulmate of 42 years Sheri; his daughters, Shannon, Erin (Tia) and Kerry; and grandson Corey. He was the type of father that his daughters enjoyed spending time with growing up as well as into adulthood, sharing common interests. He was predeceased by his brother and former wife, the late Kathleen Leonard.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held on June 22, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the La Selva Beach Community Church. Special thanks to Dr Thierry Jahan, UCSF; caregiver, Rosa Martinez, Sutter VNA and Hospice of Santa Cruz.

Richard's wish for you~feel the love that surrounds you, be grateful for all that you have and all that you are able to do; be kind to one another & thoughtful in all you do.





