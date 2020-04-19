|
Rita Eiriksson
April 21, 1935 - March 22, 2020
Boulder Creek
Rita was born in Copenhagen, Denmark to Halvor and Else Winding and sister to Robert and Annette. Rita is survived by her sister, Annette Winding Gracia, of Denmark, and her sister-in-law, Anna Sophia Torrance, of Canada, as well as 4 children: Robert Eiriksson, Retired Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Department, Linda Ritter, Pediatric Oncology Nurse, Karen-Kay Afre, Vice President Sales for Expedia Cruises, and Leif Eiriksson, Retired Air Force. She is also survived by 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
Rita moved to Boulder Creek in 1967. She retired after a 10 year career at Lockheed in 1991. Rita embodied the spirit of a civic leader and volunteered as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout Den Leader, a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader, a 4-H Leader, and served as a Red Cross Emergency Response Volunteer. She participated on the YMCA Board for San Lorenzo Valley where she was honored as volunteer of the year, and she served as an Election Poll Worker in Boulder Creek. At the Scotts Valley Senior Center, Rita called Bingo and enjoyed selling at the Boutique there. Rita was also active with the Red Hat Society.Everyone was treated by Rita as family, all were expected to conduct themselves with manners and civility, and she was called "Mom" by hundreds. We will miss you Mother, and Skall!
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 19, 2020