Robert A. MorganOct. 4, 1935 - May 16, 2020Santa Cruz, CaRobert A. "Bob" Morgan was born 10/4/35 and was raised in Capitola and Aptos. He passed away surrounded by his family on May 16, 2020. Bob attended Soquel Elementary, Mission Hill Junior High, Santa Cruz High, Monterey Peninsula College, and San Jose State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. Following graduation in 1957, Bob entered the real estate industry working as an independent real estate broker and property manager in Santa Clara Valley. Upon retirement he returned to Santa Cruz, where he most recently lived in the Paradise Park Masonic Club. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Marilyn (Roger) Morgan. He is now survived by his wife Carol May Morgan, daughters Deborah Morgan of Felton, and Laurie (Morgan) Harnden of Campbell, a sister Shirley Moore of Union City, plus a niece and nephews. He had two grandchildren, Alyssa (Harnden) Bonsall and Joshua Harnden, and three great grand children, Brayden, Jackson and Kaylee. Bob's hobbies included fishing and RV traveling. In his retirement years Bob formed a travel agency, and Bob and Carol became well known for arranging cruise and tour groups, finding enjoyment traveling throughout the world. Bob was a very active member of the San Jose Host Lions Club for 33 years, having served as its president and as a Director. Bob was initiated into the Masonic fraternity in 1975 and presided as Master of Mt. Moriah Lodge in Los Gatos in 2005, and as Master of Santa Cruz-San Lorenzo Lodge in 2008. He recently served the Grand Lodge of California Masons as the Inspector for the several lodges located in the Santa Cruz area. A Masonic memorial service will be held at a future date..