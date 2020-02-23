|
|
Robert "Rob" Adams
March 1, 1942 -
January 12, 2020
Sequim, WA
Rob was born in Seattle, WA and raised in Santa Cruz, CA. He retired with his wife Linda Styles Adams to Sequim, WA in 2007 after closing his business, AdCo Electric. His father started the business, formerly known as Adams Company, located on River Street. Rob later moved AdCo to Felton in the late 90's and became known internationally for design-build marina docks, which they completed worldwide. Rob is survived by his wife Linda, son Troy Adams and wife Schatzi, 3 grandsons Thomas, Robert, and Alexander, along with several stepchildren and grandchildren from two other extended and loving families. Rob passed away at 77 years young from cancer. A Celebration of Life is planned for his birthday, March 1, 2020 at the Inn at Pasatiempo, 2 o'clock sharp. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "John Muir Chapter Trout Unlimited-BAYFF Fund" and sent to Bay Area Youth Fly Fishers, c/o John Muir Chapter Trout Unlimited, attn: Treasurer, 5950 Doyle Street, Suite #2, Emeryville, CA 94608
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2020