|
|
Robert Andrew Simmons
March 17, 1929 - November 5, 2019
Scotts Valley, California
Friends and Family will gather in Aptos on December 7th, to say farewell to a loving husband, dedicated father, teacher, and friend, Bob Simmons, who passed away peacefully at his Scotts Valley home with his loved ones at his bedside. Born in Hughson, California to Andrew Wilford Simmons and Freda Ethel Bartlett Simmons, he graduated from Ceres High School and Modesto Junior College. Bob served his country in the US Air Force during the Korean War as a member of the 573rd Marching Band stationed at Hamilton Air Force Base.
Bob earned his bachelor's degree and teaching credentials from San Francisco State University and for 10 years, taught in the city at Benjamin Franklin Jr. High School. For more than 18 years, Bob was the music director at Harbor High School moving to Santa Cruz with his family in 1968 when Harbor High School opened for the first time. He loved being a positive component in the shaping of young people's lives, and his passion for music was key in earning the attention and interests of his students. Bob was also a professional musician playing drums in the Bay Area, including Santa Cruz county. He also loved to play in many holiday productions with the Twin Lakes Church Orchestra and J.C. Salt group. He especially loved to play in bands with his youngest son Craig who plays trumpet. Bob loved to camp and fish with his two sons at Blue Lake in South Lake Tahoe. He and Paula made frequent trips to Oregon to visit with family and trout fish with his oldest son Mark. Bob was also a very talented artist working with stained glass and engraved art glass. He was proud of the decorative bottles that he engraved freehand, and they will continue to be cherished by all those to whom he gifted them.
He and his beloved wife of 63 years, Paula, were long time members of Twin Lakes Church. They sponsored youth groups over their 50 years at Twin Lakes Church and Bob was an active member of the music committees.
Bob is survived by his wife Paula Simmons of Scotts Valley, his sons and daughters-in-law, Craig and Stephanie Simmons of Scotts Valley and Mark and Jami Simmons of Central Point, Oregon. He also leaves his brother, Kenneth Simmons of Modesto. A memorial service will be held at Twin Lakes Church (Monschke Hall) Saturday, December 7, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m.
Private military honors and committal will take place at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery in Seaside. Any kind acts of charity made in Bob's memory may be directed to Twin Lakes Christian School: (2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Aptos, CA. 95003).
View the online memorial for Robert Andrew Simmons
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 10, 2019