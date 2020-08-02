Robert "Ken" BarmoreDec. 27, 1921-June 19, 2020Soquel and Santa Cruz1st Lt. Robert Kenny "Ken" Barmore was born in Verona, New Jersey, December 27,1921. He had a happy childhood with other family members living nearby, was active in Verona High school music and sports activities and clubs. He became a resident of Torrance, California, for more than 30 years where he raised two children. He retired in 1980 with wife, Barbara, and moved to Soquel, California. There they built heir dream home overlooking Monterey Bay. The view and constant parade of local wildlife were a never ending joy to them both. He passed away peacefully with family by his side June 19, 2020.At age 21, Ken enlisted in the Army Air Force. After training, he ferried a B-24 Liberator, Scrappy, from California to Italy, where he was based. Piloting his third mission to Ploesti, Romania, he was shot down and became a POW, a defining experience for the rest of his life. His journal, written while imprisoned, was published in three books. After the war he returned to the west coast where he met Barbara on a blind date. They were married for 58 years until Barbara's passing in 2005. He was a pilot with United Air Lines but with the surplus of pilots after the war he became the Flight Operations Supervisor, from which he retired after 30 years.Ken enjoyed life, people, nature and had many interests. Ken and Barbara enjoyed many overseas adventures together. He loved to talk and meet new people and made life-long friendships. He collected stamps from around the world; as a talented trumpet musician he performed in many bands, orchestras, brass groups and symphonies, including Santa Cruz Symphony for several years. He was librarian for the Long Beach and Beach Cities Symphonys where he made close friends with many of the members of these groups. One great pleasure was sharing his love of music and encouraging daughter, Ann, to play flute, and to give trumpet lessons to young aspiring students. He was active in the Presbyterian church as deacon and treasurer; traveled to research his Irish family tree; loved the out of doors and took the family on many camping and hiking trips; fished with his son Jim or friends; corresponded with his many friends and relatives; loved to chat with people and entertained many with his stories about the War; attended POW and high school reunions into his later years; wrote an unpublished memoir of his WWll years to share with family and friends; had a thrilling ride and short piloting of the last B-24 Liberator from San Luis Obispo to Monterey in 2002; followed his favorite sports teams, especially basketball; always had a book handy; took his camera with him (he entered several of his photos and won awards in the Santa Cruz County Fair); he loved little children always engaging them in making faces or conversation; took up golf after retirement; and never met a dog he didn't like!Ken will be remembered for his delightful sense of humor; he was a great tease and prankster. He always kept humorous greeting cards for just the right occasion for his many friends, and would occasionally surprise them with a small funny gift. He was happy, reliable, generous, loyal, genuine, honorable, independent and lived by a code of gentlemanly integrity.Ken is survived by his daughter, Ann, (Michael) DiCiano, two grandsons, Brian and Aaron (Katie) DiCiano, and two great granddaughters; his son Jim (Vicki) Barmore, their two sons, Jeremy and Dustin, and two great grandchildren.Ken's engaging conversation, twinkling eyes and mischievous smile will be missed by so many friends and relatives. A close friend summed him up by saying, "He is the most vivid person I ever met".He wished to be interred at Arlington Cemetery. Donations in his honor may be made to Hospice of Santa Cruz County.