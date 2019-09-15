|
Robert C Petersen
October 24, 1937-August 24, 2019
Longtime resident of Soquel
After a courageous battle with cancer, Bob Petersen has traveled on to the next adventure. His whole family gathered to send him on his way, with so much love to this amazing husband, dad and grandpa.
Bob was born to Harold and Beulah Petersen in Watsonville where he grew up and went to high school, showing early leadership abilities as a class officer and Eagle Scout.
Then it was on to Monterey Peninsula College and a tour in the Peacetime Army before returning home to graduate in the first graduating class at Cabrillo College. He made his way to UC Berkeley where he majored in business. There he met Beverly Bates who would soon become his wife, life-long partner and best friend.
In 1963, Bob and Bev moved back to Santa Cruz County where they married and began their love affair with life. Bob worked for Santa Cruz Savings (later World Savings) and Bev began her teaching career. They bought two beautiful acres in the Soquel Valley where they lived and raised their two children, Erin and Brett, surrounded by their beloved redwoods, horses and many Collie dogs.
When they discovered adventure travel, Bob and Bev were hooked. Together they hiked and climbed their way through Europe. They climbed the Matterhorn, summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and reached the top of Washington's Mt. Rainier. They trekked across the Sierras to the top of Mt. Whitney, hiked in Peru and New Zealand and did the Coast to Coast Walk across England.
In his 50's Bob pursued his love of tennis and discovered a passion for long distance running. He and Bev completed 24 consecutive Big Sur Marathons, and finished #24 after his cancer diagnosis.
Bob was elected County Assessor six times where he served until his retirement. He always believed his job was to serve the public. Throughout his life this belief was exemplified by his many years on boards and committees, including Dominican Hospital and the Mountain Elementary School Board.
In retirement, Bob and the family planted a vineyard on their property next to their horse corral. Many joyful family times were spent there with his children and grandchildren. He became a winemaker and loved to give away his homegrown wine to friends.
Erin and Brett found the perfect partners in Mel and Krissy. They gave Bob three beautiful and talented granddaughters which really made his life complete. He was so proud of Bev, Erin, Brett and the girls-Maddy, Amelie and Claire.
A life well lived- of love, loyalty and service. Travel on in peace. We will miss you.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the fall.
