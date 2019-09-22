Santa Cruz Sentinel Obituaries
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel
6920 Destiny Drive
Rocklin, CA 95677
(916) 791-2273
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
4450 Granite Drive
Rocklin, CA
Interment
To be announced at a later date
Residence of Deanna Degli-Esposti
Robert Degli-Esposti


1937 - 2019
Robert Degli-Esposti Obituary
Robert Degli-Esposti
Oct. 4, 1937 - Sept. 15, 2019
Rocklin, California
Bob Degli-Esposti was born on October 4th, 1937 and passed on September 15th, 2019 at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Bob was born in the little town of Ponte a Marion in Lucca, Italy emigrating to the USA in 1949 to Santa Cruz, Ca with Father, mother and brother.
There will be a Mass for Bob at 11:30 am on Saturday September 28th, 2019 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 4450 Granite Drive, Rocklin, CA. 95677 followed by a light lunch at the Church Hall.
Friends are invited to visit the tribute site for Bob at www.tributes.com/Robert-Francis-Degli-Esposti
Heritage Oaks Memorial Chapel 916-791-2273


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
