Robert E. Atwood

June 6, 1946 - June 20, 2019

Resident of Corralitos

Robert Edward Atwood was peacefully and gently welcomed into the arms of Jesus on June 20, 2019. He was at his home in Corralitos with the love of his life present by his side. He was 73.

Robert was born to Ann and Edward in San Francisco, CA on June 6, 1946. He was raised in Linda Mar, CA and graduated from Camden High School in 1964. He was attending college at West Valley College when he was drafted into the United States Army. He served in Pleiku,Vietnam, as front line and part of the Air Control Group First Brigade from 1969-1970. It was upon returning to Santa Cruz from Vietnam in 1970 that he met the love of his life, Catherine, and they were married in 1971. They lived in China Lake until 1977 when they moved to Corralitos, CA and built their dream home in the country. Robert worked as a Tool and Die Machinist making parts for NASA, including the Voyager II, and later worked as metal shop instructor for the ROP program at Watsonville High School. He was so dedicated to maintaining the metal shop there that he worked nights as a machinist, so he could teach during the day.

Robert was a recognized artist, and a master of his craft. His specialty included oil painting, sculpture and photography. He enjoyed surfing, swimming, being at the beach and sunbathing. He loved to take walks on the beach with his wife and dog. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially his 6 grandchildren. He was a member of Corralitos Community Church and the Santa Cruz Parkinson's group.

Robert is survived by his wife, Catherine Atwood of Corralitos, CA; his daughter Alicia Potes (and her husband Randy) of Aptos, CA; his daughter Lynette Galindo (and her husband Daniel) of Santa Cruz, CA; his brothers John Atwood and Fred Atwood; his grandchildren Olivia, Elena, Elias, Aidan, Rylan and Lucas and 5 nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ann Holbrook; his father Edward Atwood and his aunt Dorothy Pattridge, who was also an important figure in his life.

Robert was a loving and kind man with a great sense of humor. He touched the lives of many. Anyone who met him could attest to his easy smile and infectious laugh and how he could quickly engage others in conversation with that twinkle in his eye. He was loved by all who knew him and even those who knew him casually, could see how special he was. He was a fiercely loyal and selfless person, who would do anything for his loved ones. Robert will be deeply missed here on earth until we meet again in heaven.

A viewing will be held for Robert at Benito and Azzaro Pacific Gardens Chapel on July 5, 2019 from 3-8 pm. Funeral services will take place at Corralitos Community Church on July 6, 2019 at 10 am. A procession will follow to the burial site with Military Honors at Holy Cross Cemetery. A reception will be held at the VFW immediately following the burial.

Flowers are appreciated, but if you would like to contribute something other than flowers, donations can be made in Robert's honor to the Santa Cruz County Parkinson's group, EasePD or , Chapter #85 in Marina, CA.





Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on June 30, 2019