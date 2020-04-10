|
|
Robert Earl Presswood
July 6, 1932 – April 4, 2020
71 -year resident of Boulder Creek, CA
Robert Earl Presswood born in Oakland, CA to Earl and Rose Presswood.
He passed away peacefully at his home in Boulder Creek with his family by his side.
Before moving to Boulder Creek he attended San Jose High School and played on the same basketball team with Norman Mineta. Bob once said, "Norman may have an airport named after him but I was a starter."
In 1949 Bob moved to Boulder Creek and attended Boulder Creek High School where he excelled in many sports. That's where he met the love of his life, Eleanor Gho. He graduated in 1951 in a class of fourteen students.
After graduation, he joined the Navy in 1951. His first duty station was on Kwajalein, Marshall Islands. His second duty station was on the USS Kankakee, (AO-39).
While aboard, the Kankakee he was involved in a mid-sea collision with the USS Midway in the Mediterranean sea.
While in the Navy he married Eleanor on June 20, 1953 at St. Michael's Church in Boulder Creek. After serving four years in the Navy, Bob went to work for Santa Cruz Lumber Company. Bob advanced in the company becoming retail manager of the Felton yard.
In late 1973 Bob and Eleanor opened the Redwood Keg Liquor Store in Boulder Creek until they retired in 1996.
Bob and Eleanor had three children, Robert Louis, Tina Marie, and Robynn Louise.
In Bob's earlier years he enjoyed dove and duck hunting and golf. He and Eleanor attended many liquor conventions and Navel ship reunions around the world. He traveled and visited all 50 states. He enjoyed visiting casinos. He always had a funny story and a joke to tell. He enjoyed a good party, a good Martini and making people laugh with his jokes.
Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, his son Robert (Jane) Presswood, daughter Robynn (Chris) Clark, both of Boulder Creek. Three Grandchildren: Chrystyn (Vince) Malnati of Rohnert Park, Alexandra Presswood of Boulder Creek and Joshua (Brittany) Clark of Boulder Creek and seven great grandchildren: Jacob, Brooklynn, Trippton, Gavin, Jake, Eleanor, and Kevin.
He is also survived by his sister Carol Sallee of Montana, and his close niece Julie Bettencourt of Santa Cruz and many other nieces and nephews and by his beloved kitty Cookie.
His infant daughter Tina Marie preceded Bob in death. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Harold, Donald, Richard and David. Sisters Elizabeth, Joan and Susan.
No words can describe how greatly he will be missed, Bob was loved by all who knew him.
Honoring Bob's request, no services will be held.
Donations in Bob's name can be made to the Boulder Creek Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 826, Boulder Creek CA 95006.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2020