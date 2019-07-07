Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Church
Boulder Creek, CA
Robert F. Wells Jr.


1951 - 2019
Robert F. Wells, Jr.
August 15, 1951 - June 24, 2019
Resident of Boulder Creek
Robert will be missed by his sons, Preston and Landon, his wife, Nicole LaCoursiere Wells and their sons, Winston and Sebastian. He was the oldest of 11 children, grandfather of 7 children and an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Robert served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. After returning, he obtained his doctorate in Psychology from UCSC. He worked for NASA and later retired from Santa Clara County Probation Department. His retirement years were occupied by raising his youngest sons. A Memorial Service will be held on July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Michael's Church in Boulder Creek, California. Donations to the UCSF Foundation, giving.ucsf.edu, in Robert's memory would be greatly appreciated. If you would like to offer condolences to Robert's family, share your memories (or photos) or light a candle in his honor, please visit www.scmemorial.com.


Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on July 7, 2019
