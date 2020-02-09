|
|
Robert Langdon
June 17, 1948 - January 26, 2020
Long Time Resident of Ben Lomond
Robert Langdon died on January 26, 2020, at the age of 71. Rob and his wife Jane reveled in the times spent with their children, Beth, Jake, daughter-in-law Stella and their grandchildren, Leo and Coral. He was a beloved brother to Gary Langdon, Susan Lawson, and Kerry Vi. Rob treated kids in his community like extended family, sharing his love and passion for fishing at every opportunity. Rob seized time with loved ones and demonstrated his love of family unwaveringly.
Rob served in Vietnam with the 199th Army Division. Upon returning, he graduated from Long Beach State University in 1972 with a degree in Social Work and married Jane. Shortly after, they moved to Ben Lomond.
He started his 30 year career as Crew Member and eventually retired as Crew Leader of the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf, a job he thoroughly enjoyed. His dedication to his Wharf Crew was steadfast and he embraced Crew mates like brothers.
Rob forged life-long friendships with his compassionate humor and ability to put everyone at ease. Rob loved coaching his children's baseball and softball teams and all who knew him cherish the memories of his hearty laugh and warm, bright smile. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans via: Dav.org. Many special thanks to Donna Barr and the caring V.A. team.
A Celebration of Life will be held this Spring.
The Neptune Society of Northern California
650-592-9880
View the online memorial for Robert Langdon
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020