Robert Mann
2/17/1963 - 6/16/2019
Aptos
Robert Lawrence Mann of Aptos tragically passed away at the age of 56 on June 16, 2019. He is forever loved and will be forever missed.
Bob was well-known for his love of brewing, BBQing, boats, 4x4s, and just about anything with a motor. He enjoyed being at Lake Tahoe where he was able to enjoy all of his passions. The first part of Bob's work career was spent catering to the new Micro Brewing community with specialized products he was able to offer through Oxford and Zep chemicals. He became well-known as "Caustic Bob" to all his brewing friends. In 2009 he married Janell Lund and they moved to Aptos to manage Janell's family mobile home park. Bob took on new hobbies that coastal life offered him, namely deep-sea fishing and crabbing.
He is survived by his loving father and mother, Bill and Joyce of Orinda, sister Carol Cunha of Granite Bay, brother Bill of San Francisco, niece Catherine Cunha of Sacramento and nephew Robert Cunha of San Diego, in-laws Paul Cunha of Granite Bay, Gerald and Bonnie Lund of Aptos, Jayson Lund of Kingsburg and daughters Lauren and Hailey Lund.
A Celebration of Bob's life will take place Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Tahoe Yacht Club, 700 N. Lake Blvd, Tahoe City, California, from Noon – 4 PM. Attire is Tahoe Casual and please RSVP so we have a count for lunch - [email protected] Please do not send flowers despite any links on Legacy.com or Tributes.com. Donations in Bob's name to the Rubicon Trail Foundation are appreciated.
https://www.rubicontrailfoundation.org/about-us/
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Aug. 31, 2019