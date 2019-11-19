|
Robert "Bob" Merriam
November 29, 1937-October 16, 2019
Santa Cruz
The shop is now officially closed, as Bob Merriam, well-loved Aptos Jr. High shop teacher passed away on October 16, 2019 at his home in Santa Cruz, surrounded by his family. Bob was born on November 29, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Charles J. and Kathryn (Cheney) Merriam. He moved with his mother to Santa Barbara when he was 6.
Bob began teaching at Aptos Elementary School in 1962 He joined a staff that included both his future wife, Elizabeth (Liz) Everton, and future mother in law, Verna Everton, who both taught at the school. Bob and Liz married on December 18, 1965.
Bob enjoyed restoring cars, waterskiing, and travelling in with the family in their motorhome.
When Bob retired in 1995, he developed 3 businesses: recycling anti-freeze, selling blank skateboard decks to school woodshops throughout the country, and refurbishing torque-shift propellors.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles (Chuck) Merriam, sister Dorothy (Merriam) Venolia. He is survived by his sister, Carol Bockman, wife, Liz, his two children, Chad and Suzi Merriam as well as his grandchildren Sydney, Connor, Morgan, and his dogs Molly and Zack.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Aptos Junior High Gym at 1 o'clock p.m. All friends and former students are welcome.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to the Crohns and Colitis Foundation or Hearts and Hands Hospice.
Published in Santa Cruz Sentinel on Nov. 19, 2019