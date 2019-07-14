Robert Michael Tracy

September 12, 1924 - May 24, 2019

Santa Cruz

Robert Michael Tracy passed away May 24, 2019 due to complications from a stroke at the age of 94.

He was born Sept 12, 1924 in Joliet, Illinois to Cecila Korzilius Tracy and Harry M. Tracy. Bob attended St. Patrick's grade school in Joliet. Bob joined the Navy when he was eighteen. He served in the South Pacific during World War II on Standard Landing Craft Unit Number Thirty-Four. While stationed in Moro Bay he met his future wife, Irene Lohr. They were married in 1946 at the Santa Cruz Mission.

He was reactivated during The Korean War and served on the hospital ship, USS Repose. After discharge, he completed his degree in Teaching at San Jose State.

Robert taught math and science for the Santa Cruz City Schools. His first assignment was teaching at Branciforte Elementary, followed by West Lake and Natural Bridges, and closing out his career at Branciforte Jr. High. Bob was one of the founding educators for Redwood Glen 6th Grade Outdoor Science Camp. Bob's math skills and love of learning never left him even in his final years.

Robert was active at Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He also participated in Boy Scouts of America as a scout master and accompanied two of his sons to the National Jamboree in 1973.

He was proud that all three sons became Eagle Scouts and equally proud of his daughter, Susan, who was in one of the first graduating classes at the newly established University of California at Santa Cruz.

Bob was also involved with Silver Dolphins Swimming group. When he was a child the Rock Island Rail Line rolled near his home, in Illinois, which fostered his life-long interest in railroading. As a docent, he traveled on a number of historic trains. Bob was a fan of the Oakland A's. He counted the days down for the beginning of Spring Training.

Bob and Irene had four children; Susan Mason of Bonny Doon, Mark Tracy of Aptos, Patrick Tracy of Santa Cruz, and Matthew Tracy of Aptos. He's also survived by his sister, Mary Paul of Joliet, Illinois. He leaves behind several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Irene. They were married for 64 years. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Vincent Tracy and Dennis Tracy both of Illinois.

He lived his final nine years at Dominican Oaks where he experienced much support and wonderful care. Bob's family cannot express enough gratitude for the attention Bob received at Dominican Oaks If desired, donations can be made to Easter Seals in Bob's name.

A Mass, is scheduled for July 19th 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Villa Maria Del Mar Chapel, 21918 East Cliff Dr., Santa Cruz. A reception will follow, 2:30 p.m. at Dominican Oaks 3400 Paul Sweet Rd., Santa Cruz. The reception will be held in the Oaks Room. Father Robbie Sullivan from Star of the Sea will be saying mass.





