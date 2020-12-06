Robert MunozMar. 1, 1930 - Nov. 5, 2020WatsonvilleGuadalupe "Robert" Munoz took his final breath on earth and his first breath in Heaven on November 5, 2020. He was 90 years young. His 10 children and their spouses will miss him deeply. His life will be continued through the legacy of Jose Munoz (Olga Munoz), Robert Munoz Jr. (Yvonne Munoz), Andy Munoz, Greg Munoz (Cathy Munoz), John Munoz,Alex Munoz, Yolanda Munoz-Burton (Shane Burton), Rick Munoz, Lorena Munoz, Gefforey Munoz and many grandchildren extending (4) generations.I, Yolanda Burton will proceed to refer to Robert, as "Our Daddy or Poppie".Our Daddy was born March 1,1930 in Gary Indiana to Ester Ramirez and Andres Munoz. He was one of 13 children. Our Daddy is preceded in death by his beloved Wife, Delores Munoz, our beloved Mother and Wife, Mary Louis Munoz and his beloved daughter, Susan Munoz. His parents Ester and Andres Munoz and including his brothers and sisters: Manuel and Natividad, Juanita, Maria and the recent death of his beloved sister, Andrea. Andrea's passing was on October 30, 2020.Daddy loved cultivating the land. His career took him to become a Supervisor for several local farmers in Salinas and Watsonville, Ca. His love for cultivating the land brought him a favorite side job, as a Greens Keeper the local Aptos Golf Course. Dad was a dedicated employee at Salz Tannery of Santa Cruz until a sever auto accident left him medically retired in 1978.Our "Poppie" will be remembered for his faith in God, his contagious laughter, his love for people and passion for fishing and gardening. If Daddy wasn't gardening he'd be at the Santa Cruz Wharf where he fished for over 65 years! Our Daddy taught us many traditions. The identifiable "Munoz" whistle! We, our children can be ANYWHERE and hear our "MUNOZ" whistle and we know family is nearby. His finger over our lips and he'd say, "Koo Koo Baby". Poppie loved placing his hands over us, blessing us, our children and (our) unborn grandchildren, asking God to protect us and thanking God for us.Daddy loved life! Countless times we heard Daddy say, "Que La Vida..No Mas". "What a life, like no other". On Feb 29, 2020 our Daddy was celebrated at 90 years young! And nine months later as his final chapter of his life was closing... we had the honor of giving our "Poppie" the utmost care at home.We ask all of you, when you look at our coastal oceans or your in awe of a beautiful garden...remember our Father, our "Poppie", Robert G. Munoz.Graveside services will be held on January 4, 2020 and will be privately attended. More details are on Ave Marie Chapel website.